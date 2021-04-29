Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) Amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 2,570 crore in metal, cement, chemical, plastic, food processing and manufacturing sectors, which would generate employment opportunities for 2,755 people, an official said.

A high-level clearance authority, chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, gave its in-principle approval to nine projects, he said.

The state-level single window clearance authority gave a green signal to Amalgam Resources Private Ltd for setting up a 15-mtpa beneficiation plant for metal at an investment of Rs 882 crore at Joda in Keonjhar district. This project has the potential of generating employment for over 702 people.

A three-mtpa iron ore satellite grinding unit and a slurry pipeline proposed by Ardent Steel at an investment of Rs 80.5 crore were also cleared. These projects will be set up at Banspal in Keonjhar.

A 100-crore investment proposal for a razor manufacturing unit in Khurda by Safe Lancet Engineering Private Ltd got the go-ahead.

Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt Ltd proposed to develop an 8,75,000-mtpa integrated carbon complex with an investment of Rs 900 crore in Sambalpur district, and the project, which promises to generate job opportunities for over 600 people, received the green signal.

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd has also proposed to set up a facility at an investment of Rs 162 crore at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district. This will create employment opportunities for over 338 people, the official said.

The authority also cleared a grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of ethanol, and an IMFL bottling unit proposed by Coastal Biotech Private Ltd. These projects will attract an investment of Rs 200 crore and provide employment opportunities for 400 people.

A proposal by Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd to set up a common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility at an investment of Rs 128 crore received the green signal.

"Odisha has considerably improved the production of steel and metal downstream materials over the years. These industries are now supplying oxygen to various states amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas," Mohapatra said. PTI

