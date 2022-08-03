Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday directed all Universities and Colleges of the state falling under the Higher Education Department to take action against ragging.

Odisha Higher Education Department wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all State Public Universities, Principals of all Government General Degree Colleges and Teacher Education Colleges, and Principals of all Aided and Un-aided Non-Government Colleges under the Department.

The State Higher Education Department in an official order to educational institutes stated that "As the time for admission of new students into universities and colleges has come, all universities and colleges (under HE Department) are hereby directed to take up ragging prevention measures as per UGC notified 'Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions 2009."

The department has also asked the institutions to obtain a physical undertaking from students and their parents/guardians if it becomes difficult to file an online undertaking as its compulsory for each student and his/her parent/guardian to submit an anti-ragging undertaking each academic year.

The department has asked to organize awareness programs/workshops on "Awareness on Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures".

"All institutions should distribute pamphlet/leaflet amongst students of all batches, once in a quarter, containing anti-ragging messages as well as punitive actions that can be taken against students found involved in ragging. The pamphlet/leaflet should also contain the National Anti-ragging Helpline number and e-mail Id and also the mobile number and e-mail Id of important functionaries of the institution including that of Hostel Warden, Hostel Superintendent, Head of Institution, Anti-ragging Squad Members, etc. These telephone numbers and e-mail Ids should also be conspicuously displayed, in the shape of wall paintings or display boards, at various places of the institution, especially in hostels including private hostels situated outside the campus."

"An active and effective Anti-ragging Squad is perhaps the most effective way of preventing of ragging. An Anti-ragging Squad, comprising of three to four teachers, shall be constituted by the Head of the Institution for maintaining vigil."

"No institution shall condone any reported incidence of ragging in any form. Action against students found guilty of ragging and/or abetting ragging must be taken in accordance with the provisions of the UGC Regulations. For every established case of ragging and/or abetment of ragging, the institution shall file a First Information Report (FIR) with the Local Police Authorities under the appropriate penal provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Without waiting for the outcome of such FIR, the institution shall also take action against the students found guilty of ragging or abetment of ragging by imposing suitable punishment as mentioned in UGC Regulations."

"Ragging is a criminal offense and is also a dehumanizing and abominable act. Institutions must sincerely endeavor towards ensuring a ragging-free campus to eliminate the scourge of ragging. Incidents/Allegations of ragging should not be ignored and swept under the carpet to present the "All is well" message. In established cases of ragging, institutions must not try to patch up between the student(s) found guilty of ragging and the victim(s) of ragging. Such laxity towards ragging will do more harm than good to the institution in the long-term."

"Members of State-level Anti-ragging Committee, District-level Antiragging Committees, and HE Department-level Anti-ragging Committee may make random and surprise visits to Universities and Colleges to check whether desired anti-ragging measures are put in place or not." (ANI)

