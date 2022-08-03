Jammu, Aug 3: A man was arrested by Cyber police Wednesday for allegedly sharing morphed pictures and videos of a woman here, police said.

Akshay Dogra, a resident of Gangyal, was nabbed by a special team which was set up following a complaint by the victim, who hails from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a senior police officer said.

He said the woman, in her complaint on July 31, said that an unknown person was threatening and blackmailing her through Whatsapp and Instagram by sending her morphed videos and pictures, and later posted the material on the social media.

A case under relevant charges was registered at Cyber Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and subsequently special teams were constituted to bring the culprit to book, the officer said.

Three mobiles and one laptop were recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.

