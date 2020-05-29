India News | Odisha Govt Exempts Tax, Additional Tax of Stage Contract Carriages in State for 3 Months

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): Odisha government on Friday announced that there will be an exemption of the tax and additional tax of Stage Contract Carriages in the state for three months -- April, May and June, on account of the lockdown.

"The Government in Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department in exercise of powers coferred under Section 15(1) of the Odisha Motor Vehicle Taxation (OMVT) Act, 1975 have been pleased to exempt the tax and additional tax of Stage Contract Carriages in the State for 3 (three) months i.e. April, May and June, 2020," read the order issued by the government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 17 had permitted intra-state movement of passengers vehicles and buses as decided by the State and Union Territories. (ANI)

