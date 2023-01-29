Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who is critically injured after being shot at by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, was airlifted to Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

An ambulance carrying State Health Minister Naba Das left for a private hospital from Bhubaneswar airport.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Apollo hospital and held a discussion with Health Secretary and other officials.

Earlier, an eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be air lifted to Bhubaneswar," he added.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. (ANI)

