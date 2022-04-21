Baripada, Apr 21 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for murdering a 55-year-old man.

Additional district and sessions judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Budhuram Bindhani, 48, for committing the crime on February 18, 2018.

Bindhani assaulted Sachindra Mohanta with a stick following a quarrel at a village in Rairangpur police station area. The victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The judgement, given on Wednesday, was based on the statements of 19 witnesses.

