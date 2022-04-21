Mumbai, April 21: Amid the rising number of heatwave conditions across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya from April 21-25 and over Arunachal Pradesh on April 22.

The weather agency has also said that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 2 days. Weather Forecast: Delhi To Get Light Rain or Drizzle Tomorrow, Says IMD.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that there will be no significant change and maximum temperatures are very likely over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours. However, the maximum temperatures will fall by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. The IMD also said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees over East India during the next 2 days.

Bringing in respite from the heatwave conditions, the IMD said that due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on April 21; over Vidarbha region from April 21-23 and over Chhattisgarh from April 21-24.

According to IMD, duststorms or thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 21. However, the weather agency also stated that due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over the south Tamil Nadu coast, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the next 5 days.

While the IMD has predicted a fall in the maximum temperatures for the next 5 days, it has also forecasted light to moderate isolated rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region on April 26-27. "Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country," the IMD said in its bulletin.

