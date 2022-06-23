Cuttack, Jun 23 (PTI) A man allegedly set himself on fire outside a police station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, alleging police inaction on a complaint he filed.

The incident took place in front of the Kissannagar police station.

The man, identified as Gunanidhi Bisoi -- a resident of Salepur area, suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Feeling helpless due to alleged inaction by the police on a complaint he filed over a land dispute, Bisoi poured petrol and set himself on fire, his family alleged.

Locals and police rescued him and rushed him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

His condition is critical, hospital officials said.

