Bhubaneswar/Cuttack, Apr 15 (PTI) The Odisha police arrested fugitive gangster and murder case convict Sk Hyder from neighbouring Telangana on Thursday, five days after he escaped from a hospital in Cuttack where he was under treatment, an officer said.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commisisonrate, S K Priyadarshi said that Hyder was arrested from Sangareddy district in Telangana with help of the police from the neighbouring state.

Hyder, serving life imprisonment after being convicted in a murder case, had escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital on April 10.

"Hyder was under surveillance and when the Cuttack Police became sure about his movements, two special teams were sent to Telangana. They captured him while he was driving a motorcycle in a place in Sangareddy district," Priyadarshi told reporters.

The Cuttack police got help of the police of Medak town and the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in capturing the gangster who will be brought to Odisha on Friday and produced before a court.

"Excellent work done by Commissionrate Police under leadership of CP SK Priyadarshi and DCP Cuttack Prateek G Singh in arresting fugitive convict Hyder," Director General of Police Abhay said in a tweet.

Asked how Hyder managed to escape from the hospital and cross the state border, Priyadarshi said such details will be known after questioning the gangster and subsequent investigation.

Hyder who was in Sambalpur jail was brought to the Cuttack hospital for some medical treatment on March 23 and he escaped on April 10. Six police personnel have been suspended following the incident.

Meanwhile, the police found out during investigations that Hyder had visited the hospital three times in the first three months of this year and every time, a particular police constable was a member of his escort team, sources said.

Besides, he was kept in an air-conditioned cabin in the hospital every time.

Hospital Superintendent Prof Lucy Das, however, said, "I was not informed by the department concerned that a murder convict was undergoing treatment in custody."

The hospital authorities had also no idea how the gangster was allotted an air-conditioned cabin, from where he was getting his food and who were visiting him during his stay there.

An associate of Hyder who regularly visited him in the hospital is currently being interrogated by the police in custody after he surrendered on Monday, sources said.

