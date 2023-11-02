Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 2 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police Crime Branch, arrested a drug peddler and seized over 1 kg of brown sugar from him in the Tigiria area of Cuttack on Tuesday evening, an official said.

According to the police statement, a raid was conducted near Kalibiri Bridge, Tigiria under Tigiria Police Station in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Acting on a tipoff, the STF official raided the area and seized brown sugar weighing 1022 gm, apart from seizing various incriminating materials, the statement said.

The accused has been identified as Suryakanta Mantry (32), a resident of Bindhanima under Tigiria police limits.

"The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Additional Sessions cum Special Judge, Athagarh District, Cuttack," it added.

The STF has registered a case in this connection under section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985. Further investigation into the matter is on. This arrest has come amid an ongoing special drive against narcotic drugs.

Since 2020, the STF has seized over 73 Kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gm of cocaine, and more than 116 quintals of marijuana, 750 gm of opium. Over 183 drug dealers have been arrested so far. (ANI)

