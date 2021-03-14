Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 14 (PTI) Odisha Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Mukundapur village in Jajpur district during a raid, an officer said.

The explosive materials was illegally stored in a house owned by Susanta Kumar Behera of the village, the officer said, adding that the house owner has been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector- in-charge of Jenapur police station, Asish Kumar Sahu raided the house of Susanta Kumar Behera in Mukundapur village and seized 10 quintals of ammonium nitrate and 12.5 quintals of ideal powder gel on Sunday afternoon.

"We seized 20 bags of ammonium nitrate, each bag containing 50 kg and 50 cartoons of ideal power gel, each cartoon containing 25 kg from the house of Behera during the raid. The huge cache of explosive materials was illegally stored at his house," Sahu said.

According to police sources, Behera does not have a valid license to store the explosive materials or market them. A case was registered against Behera under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the IPC.

A preliminary investigation indicated that he was probably providing explosives to local mafia for use in illegal mining activity in Jenapur and Dharmasala areas in Jajpur district.

An nvestigation is on to find out the source of the material, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)