Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Odisha Police have decided to reopen the death case of Lalit Sahu, who worked as a cook at the residence of former minister late Naba Das.

The case, initially ruled as a suicide, will be reinvestigated following allegations by Sahu's father, Belalsen Sahu, said IG Northern Police Range (NR) Sambalpur, Himanshu Lal, on Friday.

IG Himanshu Lal stated that the father of deceased Lalit Kumar Sahu (22) alleged that his son worked as a personal assistant and cook at the residence of former minister late Naba Das in Jharsuguda.

The young man was found hanging in the staff quarters behind Naba Das's residence at around 7:30 pm on April 17, 2022.

At the time, police stated that Lalit had died by suicide due to depression, reportedly after losing lakhs of rupees in online gaming. However, suspicions arose as the post-mortem of his body was conducted hurriedly on the same night, after which the body was sent to his native village in Dhenkanal district.

Adding to the concerns, the viscera preserved for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death was stolen in December 2022. The theft of the viscera raised suspicions of a possible conspiracy in the case. Additionally, the post-mortem report was not provided to the family.

Last month, the deceased's father, Belalsen Sahu, demanded a fresh inquiry into his son's death to uncover the actual cause. Following the request, police have initiated a fresh investigation.

According to IG Himanshu Lal, an Inspector-rank officer will serve as the Investigating Officer (IO), with an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) supervising the case.

Speaking to ANI, IG Himanshu Lal said, "Based on the complaint, the enquiry officer has been changed. An Inspector-rank officer will serve as the Investigating Officer, and I, along with an Additional Superintendent of Police, will be supervising the case."

"We will look into the case and reinvestigate and reinquire. Additionally, we will check if there were any mistakes in the case, rectify it and carry the case forward," he added. (ANI)

