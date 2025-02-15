Mumbai, February 15: A fire broke out at Freemasons' Hall in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official from the fire department said. There was no casualty in the blaze that erupted in the three-storey structure around 2.20 pm, the official said.

He said the blaze was classified as a level one (minor), and the fire-fighting operation was underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Freemasons Hall in Fort Mumbai Area, Efforts Underway To Douse Flames (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Freemasons’ Hall in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at Freemasons Hall in the Fort Mumbai area. Four fighting tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0LdtKm170N — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

In another incident, a fire broke out in a textile godown at an industrial estate in Kurla around 1.20 pm, an official said. The minor blaze was doused soon after, he said.