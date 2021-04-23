Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): Odisha has recorded 6,215 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, while 2,165 patients recovered, the state's health department has said.

In its Friday bulletin, the State Health Department said that out of the total 3,94,694 cases, 3,53,551 people have already recovered. While the number of active cases in the state stands at 39,117 and the death toll has reached 1,973.

The 6,215 new cases were detected in 31 districts of the state with 3,604 reported from different quarantine centres, while 2,611 are local contact cases.

Khurda remained at the top of the tally of new infections with 950 cases, followed by Sundargarh (684) and Kalahandi (682).

The state has so far tested 97,93,470 samples for the virus.

Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State with effect from April 24. (ANI)

