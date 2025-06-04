Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha reported 23 Covid-19 cases during the last seven days, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A total of 546 samples were tested during the period, of which 23 tested positive for the virus, it said.

Four patients have recovered from the infection, while another 19 were under treatment at home, it said.

According to the statement, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday stated that the persons have been found to be infected by the Omicron sub-variant of the virus, and its severity rate “is very low”.

The ICMR has advised people with serious diseases and comorbidities to remain cautious and follow basic health protocols.

