Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during the revered Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri claimed the lives of three devotees and left several others injured.

The news of the loss of lives sparked a wave of condolences from across the political spectrum. Leaders expressed deep sorrow over the incident, acknowledging the devotion of the victims and urging authorities to ensure stricter crowd control mechanisms in future.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircrafts' During Operation Sindoor.

As the sacred chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra rolled out, the heavy rush led to chaos and overcrowding, which triggered the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shama Mohamed said, "It is an unfortunate incident that people went to offer prayers and lost their lives. When a stampede occurred in UP, no one took responsibility for it. Here, too, no one took responsibility. This is wrong...someone should take responsibility for this by resigning...they should give importance to the lives of the people."

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also spoke to ANI and said, "All of us felt deep distress after hearing this that three people lost their lives... I acknowledge the positive steps that the government has taken, and I especially emphasise the importance of the responsibility of the administrative officials to prevent such incidents from happening again. We must work together to achieve this... To control such situations, action was needed against the government officials involved... CM Mohan Charan Majhi appointed new officers in Puri and formed a coordination team. Things should improve in the future..."

Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty also reacted to the stampede and said, "...If there were an entry from one side and an exit from the other, the crowd wouldn't have stayed in one place, which would have prevented the gathering, and the incident wouldn't have happened... Processing officers responsible for crowd management and the government should have had a managing committee to oversee their duties... Somewhere, they failed in crowd management and responsibility distribution, leading to the incident. I want the Law Department to take full action and ensure proper steps are taken."

BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra also, while speaking to ANI, said, "This morning, Naveen Patnaik tweeted from his hospital on this unfortunate incident where three people died, one man and two women. Yesterday, we saw a mess caused by the administration, and everyone criticised the irresponsibility. But the administration, government, temple administration and the police didn't care... Due to a lack of coordination, these things occurred... exemplary action should be taken immediately."

Following the tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the Odisha government transferred the Puri Superintendent of Police and Collector.

Pinak Mishra has been appointed as the new SP of Puri, while Chanchal Rana replaces Siddharth Shankar Swain as the new Collector.

These changes followed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directive for a detailed administrative inquiry to be conducted under the supervision of the Development Commissioner.

The CM also ordered strict action against those found negligent in their duties.

Speaking after his appointment, SP Pinak Mishra said, "This is the order of 'Mahaprabhu' that I have appointed as the SP of Puri once again. We will ensure that the 'Rath Yatra' concludes peacefully. I urge the devotees to coordinate with the administration and follow the guidelines issued by the administration."

Newly appointed Collector Chanchal Rana also spoke to ANI, saying, "As per the will of Mahaprabhu and the instructions of the state government, I have taken charge as Puri Collector today. Our main priority is to ensure that devotees from across the world have a pleasant and joyful experience during the Rath Yatra. The police and the administration have taken all the steps. We also urge devotees to avoid overcrowded areas."

Earlier in the day, Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the stampede incident.

The stampede occurred during the Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate deaths of three devotees and injuries to several others.

Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

The Chief Minister ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner and instructed the transfer of the District Collector.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

Earlier today, CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, in which at least three people died and several were injured. He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all devotees of Lord Jagannath. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi's X post read.

The stampede claimed the lives of three people and injured several early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)