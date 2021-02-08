Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday announced to construct a COVID-19 Warrior Memorial in Bhubaneswar to "recognise sacrifice and service rendered by COVID-19 warriors".

Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar is the site selected by the state government for the construction of the COVID-19 Warrior Memorial, read the release by the state Health and Family Welfare Department

"The works department will engage the architect to finalise the design and structure of the said memorial and take approval from the competent authority," it said.

The cost of the construction will be met out of budgetary provisions of the Works Department, the department said, adding that the war memorial shall be ready for its inauguration on August 15, 2021.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stands at 781, whereas the cumulative count of people infected with the disease is 3,35,692. (ANI)

