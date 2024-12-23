Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha on Monday signed an MoU with IIT Madras to implement innovative information, education, and communication (IEC) strategies to improve road safety measures across the state.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

Leveraging IIT Madras' expertise in road safety technology and communication, STA aims to develop impactful IEC campaigns that will empower citizens to adopt safe road practices and behaviours, an official said.

This partnership will focus on implementing the 4E model of road safety—engineering (road and vehicle design), enforcement, emergency care, and education, with empathy (human factors)—to address safety comprehensively and effectively, the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jena said that the partnership with IIT Madras marks a crucial step in the state government's mission to make Odisha's roads safer.

"By blending cutting-edge research with practical, community-driven IEC strategies, we are making significant strides toward achieving our vision of a Viksit Odisha—a state where safety and innovation coexist for the benefit of every citizen," he said.

The minister said that the MoU's initiatives will focus on leveraging modern technology, real-time data, and engaging communication tools to effectively address high-risk groups and foster long-lasting behavioural changes in road safety.

Educational content, workshops, and state-wide campaigns will be rolled out to reduce road accidents and fatalities, while targeted outreach efforts will engage diverse groups, from school children to professional drivers, he added.

Principal secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee said that such collaborative effort underscores the government of Odisha's unwavering commitment to improving road safety, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable, safer urban mobility ecosystem.

