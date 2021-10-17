Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 (ANI): State Vigilance on Sunday conducted raids at several places related to Gopalpur (Ganjam) MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

As per the vigilance department, "The simultaneous searches are being conducted at 15 different places of Panigrahy, his relatives and associates for the purpose of investigation. During the searches so far, incriminating documents relating to the purchase of land, vehicles, jewellery and other articles, bank passbooks, credit/debit cards, laptops, mobiles, etc. have been recovered and seized for further examination to ascertain the extent of disproportionate assets acquired by Panigrahy. Further, cash of about Rs 20 lakhs has also been found from the associates of Panigrahi, sources of which are being verified."

"On December 9, last year, a complaint was filed before the Lokayukta, Odisha against Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy after the secret verification by Odisha Vigilance, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets"

"Finding material in the said complaint that Panigrahy had amassed assets disproportionate to known sources of income by resorting to corrupt practices, the Lokayukta, Odisha on December 11, 2020 directed State Vigilance to conduct an inquiry against Panigrahy under Section 20(2) of Odisha Lokayukta Act. 2014," said a statement from Vigilance.

"Accordingly, an inquiry was conducted which revealed that Panigrahy had intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his incumbency as a public servant from 24.5.2009 to November 30, 2020, and was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5,05,04,656 and the inquiry report was submitted to the Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar on May 28 2021."

"Lokayukta, after minutely examining the inquiry report and reply filed by Panigrahy, found that there existed a prima-facie case against Panigrahy for an offence under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 1988 as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act. 2018, and directed Odisha Vigilance to carry out investigation in the matter. Accordingly, Vigilance has registered a case on October 4, 2021, for a detailed investigation."

Panigrahy was arrested by the vigilance in December in the cases of cheating the people with the fake promises of Jobs and was in Jail, recently he is released on bail in June this year. (ANI)

