Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], March 16 (ANI): A whirlwind struck Karanjia block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, severely impacting the area, with more than 50 houses affected, and over 12 people sustaining serious injuries.

According to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick of Mayurbhanj district administration, authorities were currently conducting detailed assessments to evaluate the full extent of the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

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The whirlwind struck Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, ADM Mallick said they received information from the media and after contacting the Tehsildar and a Block Development Officer (BDO) about the cyclone gust causing major damage in the district.

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"Once we got information from the media and by contacting the Tehsildar and a BDO. A tornado occurred today around 3 to 4 pm. More than 50 thatched houses or Asbestos houses have been damaged, and some people have been injured. They have been shifted to the nearest medical facilities, and an assessment is ongoing. The BDO, Tehsildar and revenue authorities are there, and further details will be provided after the assessment is complete," said the ADM.

The injured persons have been shifted to the nearest facilities for treatment.

Revenue authorities, including the BDO and the Tehsildar, are present at the site conducting a detailed assessment of the damage.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)