Bhubaneswar [Odisha] (India), September 1 (ANI): The Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar reopened on Wednesday after five months, for fully vaccinated devotees.

According to the guidelines issued by Lingaraj temple trust, only those devotees who have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter the temple.

Speaking to the ANI, the temple's Head Priest, Raju said, "Only 100 devotees are allowed at once, to avoid any kind of gathering inside the temple premises."

"Pregnant women and the devotees below 18 years and above 60 years are not allowed inside the temple," he added.

Many devotees made their way to Lingaraj temple, adhering to the COVID guidelines.

"We are not allowed to offer anything like prasad. The servitors have been asked strictly not to accept any offerings from the devotees and only darshan is allowed", a devotee said.

"We are really glad that the doors of the holy temple have finally opened after 5 months and we are also following the guidelines issued by the temple," said another devotee. (ANI)

