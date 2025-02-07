Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Amid protests by some landowners, officials on Friday conducted a land survey for a proposed industrial park at Lagacharla and other villages in Vikarabad district, Telangana.

Government officials came under attack at Lagacharla in November last year during a public hearing for land acquisition for a now-scrapped pharma village project.

The villages fall under the Kodangal Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

While there was no protest at Lagacharla, some landowners in Rotibanda Thanda village expressed their dissent against land acquisition by holding placards, police said.

Many landowners in Lagacharla have voluntarily agreed to give up their land for the proposed industrial park, official sources said.

The land survey in the villages, where the industrial park is proposed, began about a fortnight ago and may continue for another month or so, they added.

The Telangana government withdrew the land acquisition process for establishing a pharma village in the Kodangal Assembly constituency.

On November 29, 2024, the government announced plans to set up a multipurpose industrial park instead.

The November 11, 2024 attack on government officials at Lagacharla village had snowballed into a major issue in the state.

The opposition BRS alleged police high-handedness following the attack on officials.

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was among more than 20 people arrested in connection with the attack on officials.

