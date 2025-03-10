New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after an old abandoned building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the collapse was received at 1.55 pm and four fire tenders, along with rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot, the officer said.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting and Inspirational Quote To Empower Students, Foster Positivity and Motivation in Morning Assembly.

We received another call at 3.10 pm that one person got buried under the debris. He was brought out and rushed to the DDU Hospital with critical injuries. However, he died on the way, the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Kashif. He was passing by the area when the incident happened, the officer said.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)