Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

Also Read | 2 Russian Women Found Dead in Rented Homes in Goa Village, Investigation Underway.

Also Read | IFFM 2021: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Wins the Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said.

"Hailing from a village in Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only 'punched' her way into the hearts of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey find resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)