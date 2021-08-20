Panaji, Aug 20: In two separate incidents, two Russian nationals, both women, were found dead in their respective rented homes in a North Goa village of Siolim over the last 24 hours, North Goa district police said on Friday.

While Alexandra Djavi, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented home late on Thursday, the other Russian national Ekaterina Titova, 34, was found dead in her apartment on Friday.

5 African Women Escape from Govt Care Centre in Karnataka, Investigation Underway.

"There were no injury marks on the remains of Titova. Both cases have been registered as unnatural deaths and are being investigated," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

Over the last decade, Goa has emerged as a popular tourist destination for Russian travellers. The village of Siolim is located close to the beach villages of Morjim and Arambol, which are popular with Russian tourists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).