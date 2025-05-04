Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday accompanied the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims, who left for the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

"Today, I had the honour of bidding a warm see-off to the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar. Wished them a safe, fulfilling journey and humbly requested prayers for peace and prosperity in our region," J&K CMO posted on X

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha was also present to flag off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims.

The first batch is set to depart for Saudi Arabia's Mecca to undertake the annual holy pilgrimage to the Kaaba, a mandated religious duty.

At least 3,372 Hujjaj Karam, a title bestowed upon the Hajj pilgrims, were to depart from Srinagar on Sunday morning. A facilitator for the Hajj pilgrims informed that the first flight to Mecca was scheduled for Sunday, while the last flight will depart on May 15.

"A total of 3,622 Hujjaj Karam are there, and 3,372 Hujjaj Karam are going from Srinagar. This includes 242 Hujjaj Karam from Ladakh, who are also going from Srinagar. Today is the first flight (departing from Srinagar). There are no flights scheduled for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow (May 5 and 6). There are continuous flights after that till May 15," one of the facilitators told ANI.

Malik Abrar Altaf, overwhelmed with emotions, explains that the Hajj pilgrimage means undergoing a journey. He said he would make 'dua' for Kashmir, which has witnessed many turmoils.

"I can't describe my emotions. The feeling is different. Hajj means journey. Allah called us, and we are going. I only hope Allah makes our journey easier and has mercy on our qaum. Islam means peace. We only hope that there is peace across the world. We will make dua for Kashmir, which always remains under turmoil," Altaf told ANI.

Another Hujjaj Karam explained that the Hajj pilgrimage is undertaken by Muslims once in their life. He expressed grief over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and said that he would pray for Kashmir.

"This is the biggest day in my life. Muslims have to undertake this journey (once in our lifetime). We will offer duas for Kashmir because there is a lot of pain here. We will pray for Pahalgam," he said. (ANI)

