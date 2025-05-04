Mumbai, May 4: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025 Date and Time. The Maharashtra Board will announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board exam results (HSC Result 2025) on Monday, May 5, at 1 PM. Once declared, the results will be made available on the official websites of the MSBSHSE and other designated platforms.

These websites are mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in. According to the official notification, students will be able to access their Maharashtra Board Result of HSC or Class 12 online from 1 PM. On the other hand, colleges can access consolidated results on mahahsscboard.in with the required college log-in. To check the Maharashtra Board HSC or Class 12 result, students have to enter their roll number and mother's name as mentioned on the admit card.

Steps to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in

List of Websites To Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2025

This year, the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025 or Class 12 results were conducted between February 11 and March 11. Students can check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 or Class 12 board exam results on websites including mahresult.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Last year, the results of the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board exam were announced on May 21.

A total of 14,33,371 students registered for Class 12 exams, of which 14,23,970 appeared for the examination. A total of 13,29,684 students passed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024, with Class 12 recording a pass percentage of 93.37 per cent.

