New Delhi, May 04: Even after the government’s announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees are still awaiting clarity on its formation and implementation timeline. The commission, expected to be rolled out around 2026 or 2027, is anticipated to bring significant salary hikes and introduce performance-related pay (PRP) for central employees.

One of the key questions among employees is: how much will salaries actually increase? The answer lies in the fitment factor—a multiplier used to revise basic pay under a new pay commission. It standardizes the hike from the old structure to the new one. 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculation: Here’s What Pensioners Can Expect at 2.57 and 2.86 Fitment Factors.

In simple terms:

New Basic Pay = Old Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57. Reports suggest that the 8th Pay Commission might consider a higher factor—possibly 2.86—as proposed by employee unions. If implemented, this could lead to a notable boost in take-home pay. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

For instance, if your current basic pay under the 7th CPC is Rs 20,000, the revised pay with a 2.86 fitment factor would become:

INR 20,000 × 2.86 = INR 57,200

Here’s a comparative estimate:

Old Basic Pay 7th CPC (2.57) 8th CPC (2.86) Demand (3.68) INR 10,000 INR 25,700 INR 28,600 INR 36,800 INR 20,000 INR 51,400 INR 57,200 INR 73,600 INR 30,000 INR 77,100 INR 85,800 INR 1,10,400

If the government accepts the unions’ demand for a 3.68 fitment factor, the hikes could be even more substantial. Until then, all eyes remain on the official notification.

