Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party on Friday paid glowing tributes to its founder and former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his sixth death anniversary and resolved to strengthen the resistance against onslaught on democratic, constitutional and legal rights of the residents.

The party leaders assembled at party headquarters here and paid floral tributes to the deceased leader, remembering his contributions and service to the erstwhile state.

Speaking on the occasion, PDP vice president Abdul Hamid Choudhary said party workers have faced the worst over the last few years due to a constant plot to weaken the party across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the battle of resistance aimed at the restoration of constitutional and legal rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents was tough, but “nothing was impossible if we have the determination and will”.

The PDP leader added that the political life of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed is a guiding force for the PDP cadre where “service before self” was the main principle.

Party general secretary Amarinder Singh Reen said the best tribute to the leader was to follow the path shown by him and strengthen the organisation he founded for the service of people.

