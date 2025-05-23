Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) A COVID-19 case was reported in Hyderabad and the patient, a pulmonologist, has fully recovered, officials said on Friday.

The pulmonologist, a resident of Kukatpally here, followed covid-19 isolation norms for five days and those who came in contact with him were also traced, they said.

His family members and those close to him do not have any symptoms of infection but their health condition was being monitored by medical officials.

