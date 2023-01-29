Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): One person died and 14 others sustained injuries after a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned from a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Bheru Ghat under Simrol police station limits in the district on Friday evening. According to reports, the passengers, including women and children travelling in the vehicle, were going to Omkareshwar from Mhow.

As soon as the district administration received the information about the incident, a team of health department and ambulance rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured passengers were admitted to the government Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ajay Dev Sharma said, "A mini truck got uncontrolled and overturned at Bheru Ghat in the district in which 15 passengers received injuries. They were brought to MY Hospital out of which one passenger died while 14 others are undergoing treatment."

"Indore Collector Ilaiah Raja T also reached here and took information from the doctors about the health conditions of the injured passengers. He also gave instructions to the doctors for better treatment. Besides, as there were continuous accidents reported in that area, the collector formed an inquiry committee in this matter and instructed the RTO and concerned SDM to investigate the reasons for the accident," ADM Sharma added.

Further details awaited (ANI)

