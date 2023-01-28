Sehore, January 28: After the success Ladli Laxmi Yojana for the girls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a big announcement for the women to start 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' in the state.

Under this Yojna, the poor women, irrespective of caste or category, will be given Rs 1,000 a month to get financially empowered.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a program on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti at Budni Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Saturday evening. Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges NRIs, Says ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh and Act As Ambassadors’.

On the occasion, Chouhan said, "Today, on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti and on the holy banks of Narmada, there was Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for girls and now Ladli Bahna Yojana will be made for the poor and lower middle class women of the state, irrespective of caste or category. Whether it is general class, backward class, scheduled caste, tribal, what is the difference? Sisters are sisters and now, such sisters will be given Rs 1,000 every month."

Chouhan added that the money would be deposited every month in the accounts of the beneficiaries of every eligible family so that they could become financially empowered. "It is estimated that around Rs 60,000 crore will be spent in this scheme in five years," CM Chouhan said.

Notably, earlier there were Ladli Laxmi Yojna and Ladli Laxmi Yojna 2 in the state. Now the state government will start Ladli Bahna Yojna to empower the poor women of the state. Ladli Laxmi Yojna is considered as one of the successful Yojnas in the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Chouhan extended greetings on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti to all the citizens of the state Madhya Pradesh and the country."

"On this occasion, we pray to Maa Narmada to keep showering blessings on Madhya Pradesh. Because of the Narmada river, the farms of the state are being irrigated and the farmers have filled the food grains in the state. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gifts Rs 2 Lakh for Wedding of Khargone Riot Victim's Sister.

Because of you (Narmada), we are getting drinking water, we are getting electricity and now we are also going to generate electricity by laying solar panels on the surface of your water," the CM said. "Madhya Pradesh is there because of you, I pray that may your blessings and grace continue," CM Chouhan added.

