Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman died and five others are injured after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned turtle in Noida Sector 24 on Friday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Bhumika Jadaun, a resident of Gwalior.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says There Will Be New Dawn in the Country After Polls.

The mishap happened at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area.

The other injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta.

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and the deceased body has been sent for postmortem.

"One woman namely Bhumika Jadaun died after her car collided with the divider at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area. Five others have been injured and sent to a hospital. Postmortem of the body is being done," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)