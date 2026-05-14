India News | One Dead, Several Injured in ECL Coal Mine Collapse in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): One person died and several others were injured on Thursday after a sudden air blast at an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) coal mine led to the collapse of a coal shaft in West Bengal's Asansol region.

According to ECL Safety Manager Binod Singh, preliminary findings suggest a possible lapse in mine management. "Prime facie reports point to a stowing void. It seems to be a management lapse," he said.

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He further added, "Such a huge air blast despite a hydraulic stowing is beyond my imagination... One person has died. His body is kept here... Four to five people are critically injured... Everyone has been rescued."

Calling for a detailed probe, he said, "Prime facie, it seems like a serious lapse by the management... There should be a complete investigation into this."

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BJP leader Debtanu Bhattacharya also confirmed the incident and said, "A labourer has died... Among the injured, two are officers. I have spoken to the CMD (Chairman and Managing Director). He said that this accident occurred due to an air blast... I will speak to the coal minister to learn the exact reasons..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)