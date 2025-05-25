New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi Police has apprehended the tenant in-charge in connection with the fire at a godown used as an e-rickshaw charging station in the national capital's Shahdara, in which two people lost their lives and four others were injured, officials said on Sunday.

The man who was appended was identified as Vinod Rathore.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Election Commission Announces By-Polls Dates for 5 Seats in 4 States; Polling on June 19 and Counting of Votes on June 23.

According to the police, the tin shed godown in an area around 300 sq at Ram Nagar was being used for charging and parking of sugarcane juice machine e-rickshaws.

A fire erupted in the godown in the early hours today claiming the lives of a 19-year-old Brijesh and an 18-year-old Maniram.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

The four injured, Harishankar (19), Rinku (18), Mukesh (22), Vipin (19), in the incident has been admitted to GTB Hospital, the police said.

The injured and the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and used to sell sugarcane juice on these rickshaws, police said.

Furrther investigation is underway (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)