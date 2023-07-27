Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Baramulla Police detained a person under Public Safety Act for alleged involvement in anti- national activities, police said on Thursday.

Earlier, Baramulla Police booked the person identified as Tanveer Ahmad Khan a resident of Taripora Sheeri under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authorities, police said further.

The booked person has been detained and was subsequently lodged in District Jail Kathua.

According to the police, the arrested accused has several cases registered against him and is involved in anti-national activities. Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his anti-national activities and subsequently got arrested. (ANI)

