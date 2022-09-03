Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has arrested a person from Howrah district for allegedly hacking into websites and bank accounts of several organisations abroad for the last few years, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Criminal Investigation Department team conducted a search operation at the residence of the accused in Belur's Dharmatala Road on Friday evening, he said.

"He and his team have been hacking into websites and bank accounts of several organisations abroad and siphoning off money from these entities. He has been doing this for the last few years," the officer said.

During the raid, the CID sleuths seized several trolley bags, steel trunks and documents, he said, adding that the residence of the accused has been sealed.

"We are trying to find out who others are involved with him in the crime. We have already started interrogating him," the officer said.

The arrested person had earlier duped people in the surrounding areas of his residence, he added.

