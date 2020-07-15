Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said today.

The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the YouTube channel, "Karuppar Koottam", seeking action against it for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about the Hindu deity.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which has registered a case, arrested M Senthilvasan from Velachery in the city and was conducting enquiries, police said without elaborating.

Earlier, a major row had erupted after the channel made 'denigrating' remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, son of Lord Shiva, with some of the videos going viral in other social media.

The BJP has announced a protest on Thursday, asking its members to hold demonstrations in front of their houses with a portrait of Lord Muruga to press the government to act against those behind the "Karuppar Koottam."

Party's state unit president L Murugan will be leading the protest at his residence here.

Earlier, the BJP and various Hindu organisations had filed a complaint against the channel with the Coimbatore Collector in this connection. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representatives of the party's district unit and Hindu outfits had alleged a man in the YouTube channel made 'denigrating' remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", composed by Devaraya Swamigal.

