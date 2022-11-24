Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): A person was injured and several vehicles were damaged when a wall of a school collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday.

The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night. On getting information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

