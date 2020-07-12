Nagpur, Jul 12 (PTI) A man was killed and seven others were seriously injured after a jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a truck on the Outer Ring Road in Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am, they said.

"The jeep, carrying around 10 passengers, was heading towards Chandrapur. However, the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a truck from behind," an official said.

On being alerted about the mishap, the Hudkeshwar police personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital.

"Eight passengers were injured in the accident and one of them succumbed to the injuries in the hospital," he said.

A case was registered in this connection.

