Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): A truck driver was killed on the spot and a few others injured when boulders rolled down in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, a boulder hit a tanker and truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Magarkot, Ramban.

Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, said, "The truck driver died on the spot".

More details are awaited. (ANI)

