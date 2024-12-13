Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Friday said that the 'One Nation, One Election' rule was not possible in the country with the various cultures and laws present.

"The One Nation, One Election rule is not possible in our country. Our country has a lot of different cultures and religious laws. There is a huge conspiracy behind it... Indirectly, only the centre will rule. They are trying to change the Constitution. They are talking about a common civil court, saying One Nation One Constitution... tomorrow you'll say One Nation One Culture, the day after tomorrow you will say One Nation One Religion... It is not possible to conduct all the elections together..." Hasan said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall More Than 1% As Global Risks Weigh on Market Sentiment.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Congress is opposed to the bill as it is an attack on the federal structure.

"The Congress party has already cleared its stand as One Nation One Election is an attack on federalism and there should be a discussion on election process in the parliament." he said.

Also Read | Telangana Handcuffing Controversy: Tribal Farmer Taken To Sangareddy Hospital in Handcuffs by Police, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Inquiry (Watch Video).

CPI leader D Raja said that a concept like One Nation, One Election was not feasible in a diverse country like India.

"The Communist Party of India does not agree with the 'One Nation One Election' proposal. In fact, I have presented my party's views to the Law Commission and the committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind. We have made it clear that 'One Nation One Election' is impractical in a diverse country like India. It is not possible at all," he said.

On December 12, the 'One Nation, One Election' was approved by the Union Cabinet which paved the way for it's introduction in Parliament.

However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc have opposed the bill while BJP and NDA alliance parties welcomed the bill and said that it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the 'One Nation, One Election' was a 'jugaad' of BJP to win elections.

AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam labelled the bill as "very difficult and impossible" to implement effectively, questioning its sustainability given the country's vast and diverse political landscape.

The AIUDF MLA claimed that the BJP lacks the majority to pass the bill in Parliament and suggested it might be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary, Rafiqul Islam said, "They (BJP) won't try to pass this bill in Parliament because they don't have enough majority. They will send it to JPC. India is a big country and One Nation, One Election is very difficult and almost impossible here. Even if they forcefully implement it, it will continue until when?"

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)