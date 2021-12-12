Port Blair, Dec 12 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,697, a health department official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Booked For Allegedly Raping and Threatening a 26-Year-Old Woman in Ballia.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed After Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Awantipora.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Two persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,561.

The Union Territory now has seven active cases.

"All the active cases are in South Andaman district. The local administration is conducting camps and mobile vaccination drive in the evening at the community level in coordination with the health department and NGOs to achieve 100 per cent inoculation at the earliest," the official said.

The authorities have adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,74,390 people have been inoculated with 2,76,325 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,76,740 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.44 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)