New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Stating that over 85 per cent of beds are vacant in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases are expected today.

Speaking to reporters, Jain said, "Last night, Delhi reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities, and 2424 hospitals were occupied. Over 13,000 beds were vacant. Just over 15 per cent of beds in the hospitals were occupied. We are expecting that the city would report around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases today."

On whether Delhi started witnessing flattening of cases, Jain said, "The hospital admissions in the city have become stagnant, which is a good sign. The positivity rate keeps on changing, but the main factor is hospital admissions."

He further said, "Over 75 per cent of patients who died due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90 per cent of deaths are those who have co-morbid conditions. Even seven teenagers who died of COVID-19 were suffering from severe chronic disease."

Jain also added that the Delhi government does not intend to impose any new restrictions or curbs ahead of the weekend curfew. (ANI)

