India News | 'Only Asymptomatic Persons Will Be Allowed': Centre's New Guidelines for Religious Places

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released a new guideline for the religious places in the view of COVID-19, which states that use of face covers/masks is a must and only "asymptomatic" persons will be allowed.

It has been made mandatory to keep sanitiser dispensers and do the thermal screening of people at the entrance of religious places. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed that too if they are wearing face cover/masks.

The Ministry said that there should be separate entry and exit gates for visitors.

According to the guideline, there should be specific markings with sufficient distance or queue management and social distancing norms and proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises.

Air conditioning temperature should be between 24-30 degree Celsius. (relative humidity of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air cross ventilation) and posters/standees/AV media on COVID preventive measure should be displayed at all times.

The Ministry said that there should be effective and frequent sanitisation, especially lavatories, drinking and hand/foot-washing stations.

Shops/stalls/cafeteria to follow social distancing within and outside premises and cleaning and regular disinfection of the religious places.

According to the new guidelines, footwear/shoes to be taken off inside own vehicle, if needed, keep in separate slots for each individual/family by persons themselves and people should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering.

Seating arrangement to maintain adequate social distancing and touching of statues/idols/holy books will not be allowed.

The Ministry has directed religious places to play recorded devotional music/songs but avoid choir or singing groups.

People are advised to avoid physical contact while greeting each other and use of common prayer mats is prohibited. People have been instructed to bring their mat.

Physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water will not be allowed and adequate social distancing (6 feet) at community kitchens/langars/ "Ann-daan" is a must while preparing and distributing food.

People aged more than 65 years, children aged less than 10 years, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes are advised to stay at home.

The Ministry has recommended to install and use the Aarogya Setu app to check their COVID-19 status.

As per the protocol recommended by the Ministry for attending to suspect or confirmed case, ill person should be kept in an isolated room or area, the nearest medical facility should be immediately informed and disinfection of premises (if a person is positive).

The religious places across the country were thrown open for public on June 8 after two months of lockdown. (ANI)

