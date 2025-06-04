New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying those claiming that India surrendered after the Pahalgam attack are either delusional elements in Pakistan or their "fanboys" in the Congress.

Pradhan's remarks came a day after Gandhi alleged at a Congress event in Bhopal that Modi "surrendered" after a call from US President Trump during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

Urging people to remember 1971, Gandhi said back then, a phone call had not come but the United States had sent its 7th fleet, weapons and an aircraft carrier, but Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not surrender and said she would go by national interest.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "After the resounding success of #OperationSindoor, the only ones claiming India 'surrendered' are either delusional elements in Pakistan or their ‘fanboys' in @INCIndia.

"India under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji has created a new normal to deal with terrorism. A huge contrast from the meek, soft and weak approach prevalent during Congress regimes."

"And, perhaps that is why @RahulGandhi is rattled and indulging in such low-level politics on matters as sensitive as this. Rather than making juvenile remarks and becoming an embarrassment for the nation every day, Rahul Gandhi should look to get his act right and speak in a manner that is befitting of an LoP," he added.

Amid the BJP's criticism of his remarks, Gandhi reposted a message he had put out on X on June 21, 2020, in which he had said, "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi."

