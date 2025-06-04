Pune, June 4: In a shocking incident, a woman was duped of INR 10.10 lakh by her alleged 45-year-old husband in Pune, Maharashtra. The man approached her on a matrimonial app and borrowed money from her after "marrying" her through a traditional Hindu ceremony. Despite the marriage, he never allowed her to live with him and made several excuses to avoid cohabitation. He then convinced her to lend money using her credit card and took a loan against her mutual fund investments.

As per an Indian Express report, the accused has been identified as Sachin Suresh Jagtap, a resident of Ravet, Pune. The woman lodged a complaint stating that the marriage took place in January 2024 in the presence of witnesses but was never officially registered. She had divorced her previous husband years ago, and Jagtap claimed to be divorced as well, which helped build her trust. Online Scam in Pune: Engineering Student Duped of INR 10 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Her a Chance To Represent India in Inter-Continental Beauty Pageant.

After the marriage ceremony, Jagtap allegedly refused to let the woman move into his home, giving various excuses. Soon, he and a friend persuaded her to lend money, claiming it was for a business venture. The woman gave him access to her credit card and even took a loan against her mutual fund investments. Digital Arrest Scam in Pune: Elderly Woman Loses INR 2.57 Crore As Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police Keep Her Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for a Week in Erandwane; Case Registered.

The police have registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant Police Inspector Prema Patil confirmed that the accused last contacted the woman in October last year. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

