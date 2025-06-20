Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of being mired in rampant corruption and having stalled nearly all developmental works.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, he told reporters that the current situation in the state is dire and that there is no one to listen to the public's grievances.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

"The government is only focused on publicity and has completely neglected development," Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP Central Parliamentary Board, alleged.

He pointed out that irrigation projects have reached a complete standstill and challenged the government to show even one kilometre of road work completed anywhere in the state. He accused the government of operating like a "Tughlaq Darbar."

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua (See Pics).

"We are not against minorities," Yediyurappa clarified, "but excessively favouring minorities while ignoring Scheduled Castes and Tribes is an unforgivable offence. This government is indulging in appeasement politics solely for vote-bank gains. We strongly condemn this approach," he stated.

He urged the government to wake up and focus on development. "It should ensure justice for people of all communities," he insisted.

When asked about his reaction to the viral audio clip of Congress MLA BR Patil, in which he claimed people had to pay bribes to get government-allocated houses, Yediyurappa responded, "What BR Patil said is 100% true. No work gets done without money. Even poor people who need houses are forced to pay bribes. The government must acknowledge and correct this fault to deliver justice to the underprivileged."

Responding to a question about Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's statement that seemed to suggest political unity, Yediyurappa said, "BJP and JDS are not separate. We will move forward together. On several occasions, HD Deve Gowda has expressed his trust and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He added, "In the coming days, the BJP and the JDS will work together to bring down this government and form our own. We will make every necessary effort in that direction."

Regarding internal dissatisfaction within the party, he welcomed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's efforts to engage with dissatisfied members and resolve issues. "I, too, am ready to speak with anyone who is unhappy," Yediyurappa said.

He announced that he planned to visit the party office daily and stay until the afternoon and would visit one or two districts every week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)