New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): A meeting to discuss standard operation protocols (SOPs) for the functioning of metro rails across the country from September 7 was held on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Durga Shanker Mishra, and CEOs of several metro corporations took part in it.

Also Read | Devotees Should Not Rub Shivalingam at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Says Supreme Court.

"As per MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines, Metro rails are allowed to operate across India from September 7, 2020. Today we had an extensive discussion with CEOs of Metro Companies across the country on the SOP to ensure full safety of commuters. SOPs will be finalised and shared soon," the Secretary, MoHUA's account read.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave permission to the functioning of metro rails across the country in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)