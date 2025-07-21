New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of creating disruptions in Parliament to build a "false narrative" in the country over Operation Sindoor.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid noisy protests by the opposition, including Congress, which demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan's Son Prateek of Rape, Threatens To Kill Self if Justice Not Served.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a brief adjournment due to opposition uproar during the Zero Hour, and also a walkout by the Congress when the Upper House reassembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon.

Reacting to uproar by the opposition, BJP national spokesperson K K Sharma said, "Ever since Operation Sindoor was carried out, the Congress and the opposition have been trying to spread propaganda in the country.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 29 Lakh Electors Didn't Submit SIR Forms, 43 Lakh Not Found at Listed Addresses, Says ECI While Sharing Data With Parties.

"The Congress has tried to create a false narrative. Today, the same attitude of the Congress and the opposition parties was seen inside Parliament," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

The opposition was "creating a ruckus" in Parliament despite the government being ready to discuss every issue inside the House, he charged.

The BJP spokesperson said Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda asserted in the Upper House that the government was ready to discuss every issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also asserted in Lok Sabha that the government was ready for discussion in the Lower House on defence-related issues, he said, adding that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also stated that the government was ready to discuss "every issue."

"Despite this, the opposition, instead of discussing in the House, disrupted the House by creating a ruckus on every issue," the BJP spokesperson charged.

Sharma also took on the Congress over arrest of an NSUI leader in Odisha in connection with a recent rape case in the state, asking Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to break his silence and tell what action his party will take against the accused.

Pradhan, the Odisha unit president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 18 but came to light on Sunday after the student complained, alleging that Pradhan mixed an intoxicating substance in her drinks and raped her in the hotel, a senior officer said.

"Rahul Gandhi makes big statements on women's dignity. He had called for a bandh in Odisha. Today, people related to his party are directly or indirectly involved in this rape case. Then why is he silent?

"What action will he take against them?" he asked.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary suspended Pradhan with immediate effect and said the students' wing of the Congress maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice.

Eight opposition parties, led by the Congress, called for a bandh in Odisha on July 17 to protest the death of a college student who set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)